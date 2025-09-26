Trump Predicts More Indictments Following Comey's Charges
President Donald Trump anticipates further indictments against perceived adversaries after former FBI Director James Comey's indictment. Trump mentioned the possibility of more charges but did not provide specific names. He made these remarks before attending the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York.
President Donald Trump forecasted a wave of upcoming indictments against individuals he considers adversaries, following the indictment of former FBI chief James Comey. Speaking with reporters, Trump expressed the likelihood of further legal action.
Despite suggesting additional charges might be forthcoming, the president did not specify any potential targets. His comments came as he prepared to leave the White House for the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York.
The potential for new indictments reflects an ongoing tension between Trump's administration and individuals deemed antagonistic, marking another chapter in the political saga. (Reported by Steve Holland; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama)
(With inputs from agencies.)
