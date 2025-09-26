Left Menu

India Dismisses NATO Claim on Modi-Putin Dialogue Over U.S. Tariffs

India's foreign ministry has dismissed as baseless claims by NATO's chief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted President Vladimir Putin concerning U.S. tariffs on Russian oil. The remarks by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were labeled speculative and factually incorrect by India's spokesperson, who clarified no such conversation occurred.

Updated: 26-09-2025 20:03 IST
India has firmly dismissed comments made by NATO chief Mark Rutte, which suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi was engaged in talks with President Vladimir Putin over the impact of increased U.S. tariffs on Russian oil imports.

In a statement, India's foreign ministry denounced the remarks as speculative and devoid of truth, clarifying that no interaction in the suggested manner had taken place between the two leaders. This dismissal follows Rutte's comments aired on CNN, where he linked the tariffs with a supposed dialogue between Delhi and Moscow.

The situation highlights tense geopolitical dynamics, as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies tariffs affecting India's energy imports while attempting to mediate in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. India, having become a major buyer of Russian crude, accuses the West of hypocrisy, given its own substantial imports from Russia.

