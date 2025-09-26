Election Commission Preps for Crucial Bihar Assembly Polls

The Election Commission, under the guidance of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is preparing to visit Bihar in early October. This visit aims to evaluate the state's readiness for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November following the end of the current legislative assembly's term on November 22.

The Commission intends to publish a final electoral roll on September 30, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has not been conducted in over 20 years. This revision has sparked criticism from opposition parties, alleging potential voter disenfranchisement.

In response to these allegations, the Commission has firmly stated its commitment to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible voter is included in the electoral list, affirming its dedication to a fair election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)