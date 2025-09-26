Left Menu

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

Palestine has applied for BRICS membership following recognition from several countries. However, the application is pending a response, with current involvement as a guest until conditions are met for full membership. China's Foreign Ministry supports expanding BRICS with like-minded partners for a more equitable international order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:42 IST
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Palestine, buoyed by recent recognitions of its statehood, has applied for membership in the BRICS group, according to a Palestinian diplomat's statements.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, noted that despite submitting the application, Palestine is yet to receive a response. Until conditions allow for full membership, Palestine will participate in BRICS gatherings as a guest.

The BRICS consortium, which was originally constituted by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include several additional nations such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, further strengthened by Indonesia's joining in 2025. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed China's support for new partners in BRICS, emphasizing its role in advancing multi-polarity in global relations.

This development follows recognition of Palestinian statehood by countries like Canada, Australia, Portugal, and the UK, underlining a shift towards broader international acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

 India
2
From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

 India
3
Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

 Global
4
Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025