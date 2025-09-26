Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

Palestine, buoyed by recent recognitions of its statehood, has applied for membership in the BRICS group, according to a Palestinian diplomat's statements.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, noted that despite submitting the application, Palestine is yet to receive a response. Until conditions allow for full membership, Palestine will participate in BRICS gatherings as a guest.

The BRICS consortium, which was originally constituted by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include several additional nations such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, further strengthened by Indonesia's joining in 2025. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed China's support for new partners in BRICS, emphasizing its role in advancing multi-polarity in global relations.

This development follows recognition of Palestinian statehood by countries like Canada, Australia, Portugal, and the UK, underlining a shift towards broader international acceptance.

