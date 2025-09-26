Left Menu

Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Protests

Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshwor Prasad Khanal announced plans for reconstruction and economic reform following student-led protests. Meeting with development partners, he emphasized austerity and a commitment to transparency. The interim government prioritizes rebuilding, financial discipline, and reducing expenditures amidst political changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:10 IST
Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Finance Minister, Rameshwor Prasad Khanal, announced on Friday a firm commitment to reconstruction efforts post student-led violent protests, emphasizing austerity measures.

In a meeting with key development partners at the Finance Ministry, Khanal, who recently assumed office after political upheaval, laid out the immediate governmental priorities, focusing on transparency and financial discipline.

Khanal underscored the substantial losses incurred by both public and private sectors during the protests, pledging to rebuild damaged infrastructure efficiently while reducing government expenditure and ensuring economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands

Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands

 Global
2
PM Modi's Mega Odisha Visit: Boosts for Telecom, Rail, Health, and Education

PM Modi's Mega Odisha Visit: Boosts for Telecom, Rail, Health, and Education

 India
3
Hyderabad in Deluge: Safety Measures Amid Torrential Downpours

Hyderabad in Deluge: Safety Measures Amid Torrential Downpours

 India
4
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions

Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025