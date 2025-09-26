Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Protests
Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshwor Prasad Khanal announced plans for reconstruction and economic reform following student-led protests. Meeting with development partners, he emphasized austerity and a commitment to transparency. The interim government prioritizes rebuilding, financial discipline, and reducing expenditures amidst political changes.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Finance Minister, Rameshwor Prasad Khanal, announced on Friday a firm commitment to reconstruction efforts post student-led violent protests, emphasizing austerity measures.
In a meeting with key development partners at the Finance Ministry, Khanal, who recently assumed office after political upheaval, laid out the immediate governmental priorities, focusing on transparency and financial discipline.
Khanal underscored the substantial losses incurred by both public and private sectors during the protests, pledging to rebuild damaged infrastructure efficiently while reducing government expenditure and ensuring economic reforms.
