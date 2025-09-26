Pakistan Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised former U.S. President Donald Trump as 'a man of peace', announcing his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. This comes in light of Trump's alleged pivotal role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following recent conflicts.

During the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Sharif credited Trump's 'bold and visionary leadership' for facilitating a ceasefire after India's Operation Sindoor response to the Pahalgam attack. However, India refutes claims of external intervention, maintaining that the ceasefire was achieved through direct military dialogue.

Despite this, Sharif acknowledged Trump's swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic war in South Asia. His remarks contrast with India's stance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar insist there was no external pressure influencing India's decisions on the ceasefire.