Owaisi Criticizes RJD's Cold Response to Alliance Proposal
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RJD's lack of enthusiasm for an electoral alliance in Bihar, emphasizing that one-sided politics is ineffective. Touring the Seemanchal region, Owaisi took a stance on religious freedom and criticized BJP-RSS for creating division over slogans like 'I love Muhammad'.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with RJD's lukewarm reaction to his party's proposal for an electoral alliance in Bihar. He likened the situation to a one-sided romance, unsuitable for politics. Owaisi insisted that AIMIM is ready to contest the elections independently, aiming for victory.
During his visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim demographic, Owaisi addressed the controversy over ''I love Muhammad'' posters in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. He defended the expression as a form of reverence and criticized BJP and RSS for seemingly opposing religious expressions of love.
Owaisi underscored the pluralistic nature of India, emphasizing that the Constitution protects religious freedom. He claimed that the BJP-RSS stance is damaging India's reputation and highlighted that India hosts a significant Muslim population compared to other countries in the subcontinent.
