In a significant move this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy approached U.S. President Donald Trump with a request for Tomahawk missiles. The aim of this request, according to a report from Axios on Friday, is to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to opt for peace.

The request surfaced during a meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, as detailed by a Ukrainian official and another source who were privy to the meeting. The push for long-range weaponry highlights an ongoing strategy in Ukraine's defense approach.

In a separate interview with Axios on Wednesday, Zelenskiy confirmed his ask for these advanced military assets. This development underscores Ukraine's determination to seek strategic advantages in its prolonged conflict with Russia.

