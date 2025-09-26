Controversy Ignites Over Allegations of Unconstitutional Orders in Indore

The Congress party has accused Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, of instructing traders at Indore's Sitalamata textile market to terminate their Muslim employees.

Congress leaders have petitioned Indore Division Commissioner Sudam Khade to file an FIR against Gaud, claiming his orders violate constitutional norms and propagate community tensions.

BJP representatives, however, counter that Gaud merely advocated action against so-called 'anti-social elements' in the market, indifferent to religious identities. Accusations of promoting 'love jihad' have incited further controversy.