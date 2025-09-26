Controversy Ignites Over Allegations of Unconstitutional Orders in Indore
The Congress has accused Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, of directing traders to dismiss their Muslim employees from the Sitalamata textile market in Indore. Congress leaders demand legal action against Gaud for allegedly issuing unconstitutional orders, while BJP officials refute these allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:31 IST
- India
The Congress party has accused Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, of instructing traders at Indore's Sitalamata textile market to terminate their Muslim employees.
Congress leaders have petitioned Indore Division Commissioner Sudam Khade to file an FIR against Gaud, claiming his orders violate constitutional norms and propagate community tensions.
BJP representatives, however, counter that Gaud merely advocated action against so-called 'anti-social elements' in the market, indifferent to religious identities. Accusations of promoting 'love jihad' have incited further controversy.
