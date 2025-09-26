Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Allegations of Unconstitutional Orders in Indore

The Congress has accused Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, of directing traders to dismiss their Muslim employees from the Sitalamata textile market in Indore. Congress leaders demand legal action against Gaud for allegedly issuing unconstitutional orders, while BJP officials refute these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:31 IST
Controversy Ignites Over Allegations of Unconstitutional Orders in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, of instructing traders at Indore's Sitalamata textile market to terminate their Muslim employees.

Congress leaders have petitioned Indore Division Commissioner Sudam Khade to file an FIR against Gaud, claiming his orders violate constitutional norms and propagate community tensions.

BJP representatives, however, counter that Gaud merely advocated action against so-called 'anti-social elements' in the market, indifferent to religious identities. Accusations of promoting 'love jihad' have incited further controversy.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025