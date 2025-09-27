Australia's Confidence in AUKUS Bolstered by UK Talks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed firm belief on Friday in the AUKUS nuclear submarine alliance, which includes the U.S. and Britain. During a meeting with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, in London, Albanese highlighted growing support for the AUKUS agreement among key allies.

The AUKUS pact, established in 2021, is set to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to address China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific. Currently, a formal review led by Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official, is underway, reflecting ongoing scrutiny from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Albanese remains optimistic about the pact's future. He noted every interaction with U.S. officials has reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS. The deal, valued at hundreds of billions, includes Washington selling Virginia-class submarines to Canberra, and future co-development of a new AUKUS-class submarine with Britain and Australia.