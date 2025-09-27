Left Menu

Australia's Confidence in AUKUS Bolstered by UK Talks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured that the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, involving the U.S. and UK, is progressing positively. The agreement aims to equip Australia with nuclear submarines to counter China's influence. The meeting with British PM Keir Starmer reinforced Australia’s commitment to the pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-09-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 07:09 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed firm belief on Friday in the AUKUS nuclear submarine alliance, which includes the U.S. and Britain. During a meeting with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, in London, Albanese highlighted growing support for the AUKUS agreement among key allies.

The AUKUS pact, established in 2021, is set to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to address China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific. Currently, a formal review led by Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official, is underway, reflecting ongoing scrutiny from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Albanese remains optimistic about the pact's future. He noted every interaction with U.S. officials has reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS. The deal, valued at hundreds of billions, includes Washington selling Virginia-class submarines to Canberra, and future co-development of a new AUKUS-class submarine with Britain and Australia.

