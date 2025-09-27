Left Menu

Hezbollah's Resilience: Rebuilding Amidst Adversity

Despite suffering significant losses, including the death of leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah is regrouping. The group struggles with funding yet remains influential in its base, continuing to challenge Israel. Debate persists on its identity and future as Lebanon grapples with disarmament demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah has faced severe challenges in recent times, particularly following the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike. This significant loss appeared to weaken the group both politically and militarily.

Nevertheless, a year on, Hezbollah shows signs of regrouping despite ongoing conflicts and funding issues. Analysts observe that the group's military and political structures have adapted to the leadership vacuum, while the organization continues to assert its influence in Lebanon.

The Lebanese government, under international pressure, is attempting to disarm Hezbollah, a move the group staunchly opposes. This conflict of interests has created tension within the country as Hezbollah maintains its arsenal, supported financially by unknown sources even as its traditional funding avenues face obstacles.

