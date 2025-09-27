Left Menu

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

The western regions of the state experienced a festive atmosphere as TVK president and actor Vijay launched the party's first campaign in Namakkal. Thousands eagerly participated in the event, turning streets into a vibrant celebration. TVK urged supporters to prioritize safety and adhere to police instructions.

A jubilant atmosphere enveloped the western parts of the state as TVK leader and actor Vijay kicked off the party's inaugural campaign in Namakkal on Saturday. The city streets buzzed with activity as people from all walks of life gathered to witness the occasion. The excitement was palpable as people expressed their admiration for their beloved leader.

The event attracted a massive crowd, transforming arterial roads into a moving sea of color. Supporters of all ages, from schoolchildren to elderly couples, lined the streets, waving flags and capturing moments on their phones. The fervor slowed the convoy's progress, turning the campaign trail into a vivid celebration.

In a bid to maintain safety, TVK issued guidelines urging supporters to adhere to police instructions. The party emphasized the importance of non-disruptive behavior, advising vulnerable groups to stay indoors and watch the proceedings on television. They also stressed the need to ensure ambulances and essential services were not obstructed, maintaining decorum throughout the event.

