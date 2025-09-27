Left Menu

Vijay's Campaign Sparks Controversy in Western Kongu

Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK during his campaign in the western Kongu region. He accused DMK of having clandestine ties with BJP and denounced AIADMK's alliance with BJP as opportunistic, pledging that TVK would stand firm against such politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:59 IST
In a bold political move, TVK chief Vijay launched his campaign in Tamil Nadu's western Kongu region, targeting both the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK. He claimed any vote for DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections effectively supports BJP, citing secret alliances between DMK and BJP.

Vijay criticized AIADMK for its partnership with BJP, describing it as opportunistic and against the ideals of former leader J Jayalalithaa. He emphasized that TVK would not engage in similar political tactics, positioning his party as a voice for the ordinary people.

The campaign event spotlighted Vijay's allegations of failed promises by DMK, such as implementing the Old Pension Scheme, and the intention to address corruption issues like the kidney racket. With the AIADMK's stronghold in Kongu and BJP's regional influence, Vijay portrayed the upcoming election as a decisive battle between TVK and DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

