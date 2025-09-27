Vijay's Campaign Sparks Controversy in Western Kongu

In a bold political move, TVK chief Vijay launched his campaign in Tamil Nadu's western Kongu region, targeting both the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK. He claimed any vote for DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections effectively supports BJP, citing secret alliances between DMK and BJP.

Vijay criticized AIADMK for its partnership with BJP, describing it as opportunistic and against the ideals of former leader J Jayalalithaa. He emphasized that TVK would not engage in similar political tactics, positioning his party as a voice for the ordinary people.

The campaign event spotlighted Vijay's allegations of failed promises by DMK, such as implementing the Old Pension Scheme, and the intention to address corruption issues like the kidney racket. With the AIADMK's stronghold in Kongu and BJP's regional influence, Vijay portrayed the upcoming election as a decisive battle between TVK and DMK.

