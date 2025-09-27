Left Menu

Bihar's Election Countdown: PM Modi's Rs 10,000 Scheme Sparks Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly launched scheme to provide Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women in Bihar ahead of elections has drawn criticism from Congress, accusing the PM of using doles for votes. The Congress compares this to similar schemes in Karnataka, asserting desperation in Modi's strategy.

Updated: 27-09-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement of a Rs 10,000 payout to 75 lakh women in Bihar under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana has been met with criticism from the opposition. With elections on the horizon, Congress claims this is a tactical move to sway voters.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi, pointing out that the Karnataka government has been providing financial support to women for two years through the Griha Lakshmi scheme. Ramesh accused Modi of 'vote chori' tactics, implying an act of political opportunism akin to an electoral freebie.

Modi's plan offers an initial payment of Rs 10,000, with a potential increase based on the success of self-employment activities, aiming to empower women economically. However, Congress views it as a sign of desperation from the ruling NDA coalition as Bihar approaches its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

