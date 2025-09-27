Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Complete Farm Loan Waiver Amid Maharashtra Floods
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, urged a full loan waiver for Maharashtra farmers affected by floods that destroyed crops. He criticized the BJP for mishandling the crisis and demanded a special legislative session to address the farmers' plight. Calls for substantial financial aid were echoed.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of devastating floods in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded a complete loan waiver for the state's farmers. The severe weather has caused significant loss, damaging crops across 30,000 hectares.
Thackeray criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of incompetence in managing the crisis. He insisted on a special legislative session to discuss comprehensive relief measures for the affected farmers. The former chief minister pointed out the dire need for immediate and substantial financial assistance.
Amid growing political pressure, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for Rs 50,000 crore in relief. The Opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have planned protests to urge the government to act promptly.
