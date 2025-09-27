Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Ahead of Bihar Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD president Lalu Prasad of attempting to secure voting rights for infiltrators. Shah promised to expel infiltrators from Bihar if the NDA won the upcoming assembly elections with a two-thirds majority, emphasizing the BJP's past successes and future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Lalu Prasad of attempting to grant voting rights to infiltrators. Speaking at a BJP workers' conclave in Bihar's Araria district, Shah vowed to expel all infiltrators if the NDA clinched a two-thirds majority in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The rally was held amidst rising tensions over the Election Commission's special revision of electoral rolls, which aims to remove infiltrator names from voters' lists. Rahul Gandhi recently led the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across 25 districts, opposing these revisions. Shah urged regional BJP workers to oppose these attempts as the party seeks to secure over 160 seats.

Shah highlighted the Modi government's track record of fulfilling promises like Article 370's abrogation and Ayodhya's Ram temple construction. He also spoke about regional developments, including a new airport in Purnea, concluding his state visit with a strategic planning session with BJP leaders for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

