Modi Accuses Congress of 'Loot Culture,' Lauds GST Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly looting the nation and highlighted the BJP's efforts to double savings and income through GST reforms. Modi claimed that GST rationalization has reduced tax burdens significantly, particularly benefiting farmers. He also commended Odisha's development under BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:49 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Odisha's Jharsuguda, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of perpetuating a 'culture of loot' against the Indian populace. He asserted that the BJP's GST reforms have substantially reduced tax burdens, allowing people to harness greater savings and income.

Modi outlined the achievements of his government, including policies that exempt individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually from paying income tax. Highlighting the impact of GST rationalization, he said it exemplifies the BJP's commitment to uplifting the common citizen by slashing tax liabilities.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that his administration aims to boost development in Odisha through initiatives like semiconductor unit projects. He championed the BJP's 'double engine' governance model and emphasized the party's mission for a self-reliant India or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

