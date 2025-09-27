Left Menu

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, urges regional cooperation amidst tensions with Israel, during a visit to Beirut. With Hezbollah supported by Iran, ongoing conflicts with Israel persist, highlighted by recent military actions. Larijani calls for unity among regional states against common threats posed by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:04 IST
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Iran's Supreme National Security Council head, Ali Larijani, on Saturday, called for regional countries to unite against what he described as 'Israel's conspiracies.' His remarks came during a visit to Beirut, marking the anniversary of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination.

Hezbollah, bolstered by Iran's support for over four decades, has been a formidable force in the region despite suffering significant losses in conflicts with Israel, including a 14-month war. Recent escalations stem from the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, spurring another round of hostilities.

In a meeting with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani advocated for Saudi Arabia to reconcile tensions with Hezbollah, underscoring shared antagonism towards Israel. He assured readiness against potential Israeli aggression, emphasizing strong retaliation if provoked.

TRENDING

1
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India
2
Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

 India
3
BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025