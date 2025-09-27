Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Iran's Supreme National Security Council head, Ali Larijani, on Saturday, called for regional countries to unite against what he described as 'Israel's conspiracies.' His remarks came during a visit to Beirut, marking the anniversary of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination.

Hezbollah, bolstered by Iran's support for over four decades, has been a formidable force in the region despite suffering significant losses in conflicts with Israel, including a 14-month war. Recent escalations stem from the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, spurring another round of hostilities.

In a meeting with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani advocated for Saudi Arabia to reconcile tensions with Hezbollah, underscoring shared antagonism towards Israel. He assured readiness against potential Israeli aggression, emphasizing strong retaliation if provoked.