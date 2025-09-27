Bihar Polls: Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Elections

The Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is set to visit Patna on October 4 and 5 to evaluate the readiness for the upcoming state assembly polls in Bihar. This visit comes as the 243-member legislative assembly's term is set to conclude on November 22, with elections anticipated in the same month.

As part of standard procedures, the commission conducts state visits before announcing the official polling schedule. During the Bihar visit, Election Commission officials will engage in discussions with general, police, and expenditure observers, all appointed for the election process. These briefings are expected to commence on October 3.

The voter list is undergoing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), set for finalization with the electoral roll publication on September 30. Despite opposition claims that SIR might prevent genuine voters from exercising their rights, the Commission remains firm in its commitment to ensuring all eligible voters are included on the list, while ineligible names are excluded.