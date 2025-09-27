Yogi Adityanath Vows to Tackle Violence with Firm Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Times of India's 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @ 2047' program, cautioning against any attempts to disrupt public order. In light of recent violence in Bareilly involving Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, he affirmed the government's stance against lawlessness, emphasizing that those who threaten peace will face strict consequences.

The Chief Minister criticized previous administrations for fostering an environment conducive to violence and disorder. He highlighted the state's development trajectory since 2017, praising efforts to revitalize Uttar Pradesh's economy and strengthen law enforcement. Adityanath assured residents that the current government will not tolerate actions undermining peace, especially during festive periods.

Adityanath also took aim at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of holding back Uttar Pradesh's progress with nepotism and caste politics. He cited improvements in the state's fiscal health, claiming a substantial increase in revenue surplus. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to fostering growth and maintaining order, ensuring security for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)