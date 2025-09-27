Left Menu

Vijay's Political Foray: A Reel Hero Turns Real

TVK Chief Vijay's election campaign drew mixed reactions on social media. Political analyst Sumanth C Raman praised Vijay's improved rhetoric, urging more focus on party supporters. Despite appeals for his return to films, massive support mirrored that of late leader J Jayalalithaa, indicating his political potential.

On Saturday, TVK Chief Vijay's election campaign generated a flurry of responses across social media platforms. While some applauded his transition into politics, others urged him to return to the silver screen. The campaign was marked by significant public engagement, accentuating Vijay's growing political influence.

Political analyst Sumanth C Raman noted Vijay's rapidly maturing discourse, stating, "His speech today was more impactful, with a noticeable reduction in cinematic flair." Amid the praises, public feedback called for Vijay to recognize local party cadres who rallied support during his district visit.

Comparisons to the late political giant J Jayalalithaa surfaced as crowds gathered to support Vijay, likening their enthusiasm to past political fervor. Spirited gestures from supporters included a ritualistic 'Aarathi' and symbolic gifts, underscoring Vijay's potential to transition from a celebrated actor to a political contender.

