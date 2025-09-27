Vijay's Political Foray: A Reel Hero Turns Real

On Saturday, TVK Chief Vijay's election campaign generated a flurry of responses across social media platforms. While some applauded his transition into politics, others urged him to return to the silver screen. The campaign was marked by significant public engagement, accentuating Vijay's growing political influence.

Political analyst Sumanth C Raman noted Vijay's rapidly maturing discourse, stating, "His speech today was more impactful, with a noticeable reduction in cinematic flair." Amid the praises, public feedback called for Vijay to recognize local party cadres who rallied support during his district visit.

Comparisons to the late political giant J Jayalalithaa surfaced as crowds gathered to support Vijay, likening their enthusiasm to past political fervor. Spirited gestures from supporters included a ritualistic 'Aarathi' and symbolic gifts, underscoring Vijay's potential to transition from a celebrated actor to a political contender.

(With inputs from agencies.)