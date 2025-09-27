Turmoil in Nepal: Oli Speaks on Gen Z Protests and Political Upheaval

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has spoken out for the first time since his political removal earlier this month. Addressing members of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) at his private residence, Oli firmly denied issuing any orders to fire upon Gen Z protesters.

Oli's leadership faced massive opposition, culminating in violent protests that left at least 19 demonstrators dead on the very first day. In subsequent clashes, the death toll rose to 75. The former prime minister condemned the newly-established government under Sushila Karki, arguing it rose to power not by legitimate means but through chaos and destruction.

As the nation gears up for a new general election slated for March 2026, Oli has called for calm and security, emphasizing the need for the country to restore constitutional order. The Home Ministry echoed these sentiments, urging citizens to maintain peace while engaging in political expression.

