Political Allegations: Vijay's Critique of V Senthil Balaji and DMK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay levied serious allegations against former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, comparing him to an 'ATM' for the DMK's top brass. Vijay questioned Balaji's ongoing influence and shared his critiques during a large public gathering in Karur.

Vijay emphasized historical accusations of corruption against Balaji and highlighted Chief Minister M K Stalin's contradictory praise of him at a recent event. The accusations revolve around alleged financial misconduct during Balaji's tenure in charge of TASMAC.

Addressing the police and public, Vijay expressed confidence in a future governmental change. He urged the law enforcement to uphold public accountability and predicted a rise of a more conscientious administration when the DMK's rule purportedly ends.

