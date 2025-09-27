Political Allegations: Vijay's Critique of V Senthil Balaji and DMK
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay accused former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji of acting as a financial intermediary for the DMK's leadership. He critiqued the current government and highlighted ongoing political controversies. Vijay called for awareness and anticipated a governmental shift within six months.
- Country:
- India
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay levied serious allegations against former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, comparing him to an 'ATM' for the DMK's top brass. Vijay questioned Balaji's ongoing influence and shared his critiques during a large public gathering in Karur.
Vijay emphasized historical accusations of corruption against Balaji and highlighted Chief Minister M K Stalin's contradictory praise of him at a recent event. The accusations revolve around alleged financial misconduct during Balaji's tenure in charge of TASMAC.
Addressing the police and public, Vijay expressed confidence in a future governmental change. He urged the law enforcement to uphold public accountability and predicted a rise of a more conscientious administration when the DMK's rule purportedly ends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
