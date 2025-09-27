Left Menu

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia have expressed opposition to new military bases in Afghanistan by U.S. efforts. At the UN, they called for respect of Afghanistan's sovereignty and urged regional cooperation to counter terrorism. Emphasizing Afghanistan's economic recovery, they stressed inclusive governance and women's rights as essential factors for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:22 IST
In a unified stance, Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia have voiced strong opposition against the establishment of any new military bases in Afghanistan, a move proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The call was made during the Fourth Quadripartite Meeting of these nations' foreign ministers, held on the fringes of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session.

The four countries emphasized the importance of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity while cautioning against actions that could jeopardize regional peace and stability. The joint statement placed responsibility on NATO members for Afghanistan's precarious state, urging them to facilitate the country's economic recovery and development.

Expressing concerns over terrorism threats from groups like ISIL and Al-Qaida, the nations called for enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation. They also stressed the need for a comprehensive governance system in Afghanistan, ensuring the inclusion and rights of women and girls, as pivotal for achieving long-term peace and stability.

