VHP Questions Protests in Ladakh, Citing Potential Threat

VHP president Alok Kumar claims recent protests in Ladakh could be a 'rehearsal' for destabilizing India, similar to past events in Bangladesh and Nepal. He emphasizes India's democratic tolerance as a strength. The VHP suggests caution, particularly against external forces influencing internal strife.

  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president, Alok Kumar, has issued a stark warning regarding recent violent protests in Ladakh, describing them as potentially a 'rehearsal' aimed at destabilizing India in a manner similar to Bangladesh and Nepal. During a press conference, Kumar emphasized the need for caution against forces attempting to create unrest.

Kumar highlighted India's deep-rooted tradition of democratic tolerance, contrasting it with the political climates of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. He argued that India does not harbor a 'pent-up fear' among its populace, asserting that individuals are free to express dissent and protest without fear of reprisal.

Four people were killed and numerous others injured when protests advocating for Ladakh's statehood turned violent, prompting police to open fire. VHP has also pointed fingers at 'vested interests' and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk for provoking the unrest, raising concerns about external influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

