Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Anarchy During Festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence during the 'I Love Mohammad' campaign protests, emphasizing that disorder during Hindu festivals like Sharadiya Navratra will not be tolerated. He accused rioters of trying to provoke unrest and stressed that law and order must be maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:44 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning against the recent violence that erupted during protests related to the 'I Love Mohammad' campaign. He condemned those who attempted to disrupt Hindu festivals, particularly during Sharadiya Navratra, asserting that such actions will not be tolerated.

Adityanath compared the rioters to demons from Hindu scriptures and emphasized that the government would take strict measures to maintain law and order. He criticized the violent protests that took place in Bareilly and made it clear that the state will not hesitate to act against anyone inciting anarchy.

The chief minister highlighted that faith is a personal matter and should not be used to justify chaos. He reiterated that peace and security are a priority and warned those trying to instigate violence, assuring that any such attempts will be met with stringent action.

