Tragedy Strikes at Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

A stampede-like situation at a political rally in Tamil Nadu resulted in multiple deaths, drawing condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident, involving actor-politician Vijay, occurred in Karur. Initial reports indicate at least 10 fatalities, with concerns over a potential increase in the toll.

A political rally in Tamil Nadu turned tragic as a stampede-like situation led to the deaths of multiple individuals. The event, featuring actor-politician Vijay, witnessed chaos that resulted in at least 10 reported fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences over the incident, taking to social media platform X to convey his sympathies. 'The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening,' Modi wrote, extending his thoughts to the bereaved families and wishing strength during their difficult time.

As authorities continue to assess the aftermath, there are rising concerns that the death toll might escalate. The community, in shock, rallies for a quick recovery for those injured.

