Tragic Turn of Events at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally
A rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur turned fatal as at least 10 attendees, including children, were feared dead amid a stampede-like situation. Many people fainted due to overcrowding and were rushed to hospitals. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concerns and instructed immediate support.
A devastating turn of events marked actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur as it descended into chaos on Saturday. The gathering, intended to demonstrate support for Vijay, led to tragedy as at least 10 individuals, including children, were feared dead in what resembled a stampede.
The overwhelming crowd caused distress, resulting in at least 30 people fainting. Ambulances swiftly transported them to hospitals. As the alarming situation unfolded, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his concern from the capital, labelling the news from Karur as 'worrisome.'
During the chaos, Vijay paused his speech, urging for a path for ambulances and tossing water bottles to those in need. Despite the calamity, he resumed his address briefly but concluded it abruptly to prioritize the safety of the gathered crowd.
