Karnataka Contractors Accuse Government of Doubling Commissions

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association alleges increased commission demands from the Congress government, doubling those of the previous regime. Contractors, awaiting payments, criticize delays and mismanagement across departments. With pending dues and unaddressed concerns, the association's claims highlight the escalating political tension in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:03 IST
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) has written a scathing letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing the Congress government of doubling commission rates compared to the past BJP regime. They also highlight pending dues, causing significant distress to contractors across the state.

Drawing political fire, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticized the government's financial practices, labeling it a 'commission government' and demanding accountability. The KSCA pointed out that payments have been withheld by various departments, with inadequate releases every three months under special credit arrangements.

Allegations of irregularities extend to the procurement processes within several departments, raising questions about transparency and fairness. The association accused the government of failing to address their issues, despite their role in supporting anti-corruption efforts during the elections. Political rhetoric has intensified, with calls for greater scrutiny of the state's financial dealings.

