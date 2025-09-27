Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Actions at Durga Pandal

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for enjoying a song with Islamic themes at a Durga Pandal during Navratri. Trivedi accused Mamata of appeasement politics and questioned the secular intentions behind the gesture, while also addressing other political tensions with opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:19 IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sudhanshu Trivedi, launched a sharp critique against West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. The controversy surrounds a viral video featuring Banerjee clapping along to the song "Kaaba in my heart" at a Durga Pandal, an act Trivedi suggested is a deliberate move to undermine Hindu traditions.

He accused the INDIA bloc of harboring questionable thoughts during the sacred Navratri festival. Trivedi remarked on past incidents, including Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks and the Tamil Nadu government's religious maneuvering, to emphasize a pattern of what he calls 'appeasement politics.' The opposition's absence from the Ram Temple inauguration contrasted sharply with their apparent endorsement of Islamic symbols at the Durga Pandal, raising eyebrows about their secular stance.

Trivedi further claimed that Mamata Banerjee's government withdrew funding from a Durga Pandal themed on Operation Sindoor, highlighting alleged government favoritism and disrespect towards Hindu culture. Additionally, the BJP spokesperson warned of anticipated anti-India statements from Rahul Gandhi's foreign interactions, while also criticizing the opposition's response to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

