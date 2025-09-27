Left Menu

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Claims 36 Lives in Karur

A stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, addressed by actor-politician Vijay, resulted in 36 fatalities, including eight children. The government has launched an inquiry into the incident and announced compensation for the victims' families, while national leaders express their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede occurred during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, leading to the tragic loss of 36 lives, including eight children, as confirmed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Among the deceased, 16 were women.

Responding to the dire situation, Stalin convened a meeting with top state officials to assess the incident, announcing a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. The Union Home Ministry has demanded a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government. Home Minister Amit Shah has offered central assistance, speaking with both the Tamil Nadu governor and Chief Minister Stalin.

The stampede erupted around 7:30 pm while Vijay addressed a massive crowd, causing panic as individuals fainted, including women and children. The government has offered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each victim's family. Political leaders across the nation, including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

