BJP's Bindal Blasts Congress's Tax Hikes, Praises Modi's Economic Relief

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday criticized the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for imposing heavy taxes on residents.

He noted that over 10 types of cess have been levied in the state, leading to increased costs for essential services like electricity and water.

Bindal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for providing substantial economic relief through GST reforms and highlighted India's achievements in startups, manufacturing, and other sectors under his leadership.