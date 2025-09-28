Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic event, thirty-six individuals lost their lives in a stampede at a political rally held by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as profoundly heartbreaking and a significant tragedy.

He expressed his condolences on the platform X, urging for spiritual peace for the deceased and strength for their families, while wishing for the quick recovery of those injured.