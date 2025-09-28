Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his sorrow over the tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the death of 36 individuals. He extended his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tragic event, thirty-six individuals lost their lives in a stampede at a political rally held by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as profoundly heartbreaking and a significant tragedy.

He expressed his condolences on the platform X, urging for spiritual peace for the deceased and strength for their families, while wishing for the quick recovery of those injured.

