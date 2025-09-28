India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

India swiftly reacted to Pakistan's responses at the United Nations General Assembly concerning accusations of terrorism, regarding Pakistan's reaction as an implicit admission of its own long-term engagement in cross-border terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, without explicitly naming Pakistan during his address, alluded to a neighboring country as the epicenter of global terrorism, citing major international attacks traced back to that nation.

The escalating exchange saw India's diplomatic envoy remarking on the evident fingerprints of Pakistan in global terrorism scenarios, urging international consensus against countries openly supporting terrorism as a state policy.