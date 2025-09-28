India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations
India has condemned Pakistan's response to its UN remarks on terrorism, viewing Islamabad's reaction as an acknowledgment of its cross-border terrorism practices. Indian diplomat emphasized Pakistan's terror links, urging global condemnation of nations endorsing terrorism. Despite Jaishankar not naming states, India's reply denounced Pakistan's participation in global terrorism.
India swiftly reacted to Pakistan's responses at the United Nations General Assembly concerning accusations of terrorism, regarding Pakistan's reaction as an implicit admission of its own long-term engagement in cross-border terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, without explicitly naming Pakistan during his address, alluded to a neighboring country as the epicenter of global terrorism, citing major international attacks traced back to that nation.
The escalating exchange saw India's diplomatic envoy remarking on the evident fingerprints of Pakistan in global terrorism scenarios, urging international consensus against countries openly supporting terrorism as a state policy.
ALSO READ
India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA
India remains determined to protect its people, secure their interests, at home and abroad: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.
Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice and will always be voice of the Global South: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.
EAM Jaishankar at UNGA: ''We must ask ourselves today, how has the UN lived up to expectations?''.
While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats, countering terrorism is a particular priority: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.