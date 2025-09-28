Global Diplomacy Unveiled: Jaishankar's Strategic UNGA Meetings
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in key diplomatic discussions at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, meeting prominent figures like UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock. Topics included geopolitical trends, bilateral relations, and India's commitment to the UN. Jaishankar also met with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Algeria.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-stakes bilateral meetings during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, engaging with influential global figures such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock.
During his conversation with Guterres, Jaishankar delved into pressing global issues, discussing geopolitical trends and volatile regions. He also highlighted India's views on these critical challenges, aiming to provide insight and perspective.
Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements extended to bilateral discussions with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, focusing on regional cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.
