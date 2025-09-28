Global Diplomacy Unveiled: Jaishankar's Strategic UNGA Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-stakes bilateral meetings during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, engaging with influential global figures such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock.

During his conversation with Guterres, Jaishankar delved into pressing global issues, discussing geopolitical trends and volatile regions. He also highlighted India's views on these critical challenges, aiming to provide insight and perspective.

Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements extended to bilateral discussions with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, focusing on regional cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)