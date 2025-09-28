Left Menu

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Russia's respect for India's independent foreign policy under PM Narendra Modi, emphasizing that India's relationships with other nations do not affect its 'privileged' ties with Russia. Lavrov highlighted ongoing collaboration in various sectors and reiterated India's autonomy in making decisions about energy procurements.

In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Russia's unwavering support for India's independent foreign policy, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lavrov asserted that India's ties with countries like the United States do not serve as benchmarks for its relations with Russia.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Lavrov praised the 'particularly privileged strategic partnership' shared by India and Russia, underscoring cooperation on trade, military, and humanitarian fronts. Both nations maintain robust diplomatic interactions, highlighted by high-profile meetings, including that between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov clarified Russia's perspective on India's energy imports, particularly the sustained purchase of Russian oil despite U.S. pressure. He emphasized India's right to prioritize its national interests, further solidifying the secure economic partnership between Russia and India across various sectors, including tech and artificial intelligence.

