Stampede Tragedy: A Quest for Justice in Karur

The tragic stampede at a public rally in Karur, resulting in the death of 38 individuals, is now under investigation. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed on Sunday that a commission, led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, will conduct an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

Udhayanidhi, cutting short his overseas journey, paid respects to the deceased and visited the injured in the hospital, accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and other officials. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take necessary actions based on the findings and recommendations of the panel.

Following the tragic event at the rally hosted by actor-politician Vijay, the government has deployed over 345 medical staff to assist the injured and pledged comprehensive support to the affected families, underlining the administration's commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)