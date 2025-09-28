Wife Defends Activist Sonam Wangchuk Against Allegations of Pakistan Links and Financial Misconduct

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has come forward to vehemently deny accusations linking the imprisoned climate activist to Pakistan and financial misconduct. The charges are "misplaced," Angmo argues, citing her husband's commitment to peaceful protest in the spirit of Gandhian principles.

Wangchuk, a pivotal figure advocating for Ladakh's autonomy, was detained under the National Security Act following violent protests in Leh, resulting in four fatalities. Despite these circumstances, Angmo insists Wangchuk's activism has been consistently peaceful and focused on rectifying government promises made to Ladakh.

A key point of contention revolves around Wangchuk's international activities, which include professional visits and engagements with reputable institutions focused on climate issues. Angmo asserts these trips were professional and beneficial for the region's development, dismissing financial irregularity allegations as unfounded.

