Kejriwal Gears Up AAP for Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party national convener, will visit Goa on October 4 and 5 to prepare for the Zilla Panchayat elections. He will meet with party workers in North and South Goa to strategize and strengthen the party's presence ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to visit the coastal state of Goa on October 4 and 5, as part of preparations for the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat elections. During his visit, Kejriwal will conduct meetings with party members to bolster organizational strength.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar announced that Kejriwal will hold discussions in both North and South Goa to guide party workers. The aim is to enhance readiness and provide strategic direction before the polls, which are scheduled for later this year.

The Delhi-headquartered party has already confirmed its intention to contest the elections and currently boasts two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly. This trip is crucial for AAP as it seeks to expand its influence in the region.

