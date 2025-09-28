Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally Shakes Karur: 40 Dead

A stampede at a political rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in a devastating loss of 40 lives on Saturday, according to local authorities. This tragedy has left the small, closely-knit community in shock and despair.

Congress MP Jothimani expressed her grief over the incident, highlighting that the majority of victims were from impoverished families. Emphasizing the need for responsible action, she refrained from politicizing the tragedy and vouched for support from the INDIA bloc.

Immediate relief measures were undertaken by the state government and central authorities. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited the scene, announced compensation for victims' families and directed an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, TVK leader Vijay also announced financial aid for the victims' families.