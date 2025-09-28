Key Meeting Between Prime Minister and New Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday, as confirmed by the vice president's secretariat on X.

Radhakrishnan, who assumed office earlier this month, welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the Vice-President's Enclave for this key discussion.

As the nation adjusts to its new leadership figures, the dialogue between these senior officials marks a noteworthy moment in Indian politics, reflecting their mutual commitment to effective governance.

