Key Meeting Between Prime Minister and New Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with newly sworn-in Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday. This significant interaction took place at the Vice-President's Enclave. The meeting was announced by the vice president's secretariat on the social media platform X to highlight the event's importance.

Radhakrishnan, who assumed office earlier this month, welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the Vice-President's Enclave for this key discussion.

As the nation adjusts to its new leadership figures, the dialogue between these senior officials marks a noteworthy moment in Indian politics, reflecting their mutual commitment to effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

