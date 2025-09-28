BPF Secures BTC Leadership: Hagrama Mohilary Welcomed by Governor
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) claimed victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, securing 28 of 40 seats. Hagrama Mohilary led the representatives to meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Mohilary was unanimously chosen to head the council, succeeding outgoing Chief Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal.
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) staked its claim to form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. This follows a sweeping victory in the elections, with the party securing 28 out of 40 seats.
Led by party chief Hagrama Mohilary, the newly elected BPF representatives met with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan. Mohilary was unanimously chosen by the party's policy-making body to head the next council.
Outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) resigned earlier in the day. The BPF, which led the BTC from its formation in 2005 until 2020, won this year's election decisively. The UPPL and BJP, who had jointly run the administration, won seven and five seats respectively.
