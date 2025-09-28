Moldova's Crossroads: EU Ambitions and Russian Tensions in Crucial Election

Moldova faced a critical moment on Sunday as voters participated in a parliamentary election that could determine the country's future direction toward European Union membership. Tensions were high between the pro-EU government and Russia-friendly opposition, each accusing the other of malpractices as polls prepared to close.

The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity sought to maintain its majority, while the Russian-leaning Patriotic Bloc aimed to redirect Moldova away from the EU. Officials reported attempted disruptions, including cyber intrusions and fake bomb threats, reflecting broader concerns over alleged Russian meddling in Moldova's democratic process.

With the potential loss of a pro-EU majority, the nation could plunge into deeper political uncertainty. Moldova's large diaspora, typically supporting EU integration, could be decisive in the election outcome. Meanwhile, protest calls and accusations of anti-Russian fearmongering continue to fuel the charged political atmosphere.

