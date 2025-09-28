Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

In a surprising turn of events, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming mayoral race, a move that significantly reshapes the electoral landscape.

Adams's decision narrows the field to Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Public opinion polls have consistently shown Mamdani in the lead, with Cuomo trailing and Adams further behind, which has hampered Adams's campaign efforts.

Announcing his decision on social media platform X, Adams cited challenges in fundraising and acknowledged the achievements of his tenure, stating, "Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign." The announcement comes as candidates prepare for the November 4 election.