Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has withdrawn from the mayoral race, leaving Democrat Zohran Mamdani and independent Andrew Cuomo as leading candidates. Adams struggled with fundraising and lagged in polls. His announcement was made via a post on social media platform X ahead of the November election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:08 IST
In a surprising turn of events, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming mayoral race, a move that significantly reshapes the electoral landscape.

Adams's decision narrows the field to Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Public opinion polls have consistently shown Mamdani in the lead, with Cuomo trailing and Adams further behind, which has hampered Adams's campaign efforts.

Announcing his decision on social media platform X, Adams cited challenges in fundraising and acknowledged the achievements of his tenure, stating, "Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign." The announcement comes as candidates prepare for the November 4 election.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

