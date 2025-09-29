Moldova's Pivotal Election: The Battle for EU Alignment
Moldova's parliamentary election counts votes amid tensions between pro-EU and Russia-friendly factions. Accusations of foul play mark the lead-up, as the country grapples with Russian influence and economic issues. The outcome could shape Moldova's EU aspirations amidst potential opposition protests and disruptive incidents.
The counting of votes began on Sunday for Moldova's parliamentary election, a pivotal event for the nation's pursuit of European Union membership. The election process has become a battleground between the pro-European government and the Russia-friendly opposition, each accusing the other of electoral misconduct before the polls closed.
Amid threats of cyber attacks and bomb scares, the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) strives to maintain its majority against the Russian-leaning Patriotic Bloc. With Moldova's influential diaspora often favouring EU integration, their influence could tip the scales in the final outcome.
Potential protests loomed, with opposition leader Igor Dodon challenging the electoral process's legitimacy, citing unfounded claims of annulment plans by President Maia Sandu. Amid economic struggles and high inflation, the election's outcome remains a critical point of contention in Moldova's international alignment.
