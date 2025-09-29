Left Menu

Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Trump are negotiating a ceasefire plan as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies. Despite international pressure, military strikes continue in Gaza, causing thousands of casualties. A proposed 21-point ceasefire plan, yet to be finalized, could potentially end hostilities if agreed upon by both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:37 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are working towards a potential ceasefire amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Details of the ceasefire proposal remain under discussion, with international pressure mounting on Netanyahu to end the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The conflict has resulted in over 66,000 Palestinian casualties, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry, leading to a humanitarian crisis. International protests have intensified, with key Western allies considering sanctions and cultural boycotts against Israel in response to the developments.

The proposed 21-point ceasefire plan calls for an immediate halt to hostilities, the release of hostages, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, the plan is not yet finalized, and discussions continue in hopes of reaching a mutually agreeable resolution to the longstanding conflict.

