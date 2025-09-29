Moldova's Election: PAS Secures EU Path Amid Russian Tensions

Moldova's pro-European Union Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) emerged as the clear victor in the parliamentary elections, defying the challenge posed by the Russian-favored Patriotic Bloc. Gathering close to 50% of the votes, PAS is on track to secure the majority needed to maintain its EU-aligned legislative agenda.

The elections were shrouded in controversy, with allegations of vote meddling and accusations of Russian disinformation campaigns. National security adviser Stanislav Secrieru highlighted cyber attacks on election infrastructure and government websites, alongside fake bomb threats, heightening tensions in the region.

Amid protests threatened by Patriotic Bloc leader and former president Igor Dodon, the Moldovan government remains vigilant against disruptions. As Moldova navigates its political landscape, the PAS victory signals an ongoing tug-of-war between Russian influence and European integration aspirations.