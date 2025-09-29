Left Menu

Unveiling Nobel's Peaceful Legacy: How Winners are Chosen

The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, honors contributions to global peace. Nominees include individuals or groups meeting criteria set by Alfred Nobel's will. Thousands, including political figures and scholars, can nominate candidates. Consensus or majority vote determines the winner, announced in October with a December ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner is set for October 10. Behind the scenes, the influential Norwegian Nobel Committee, comprising five carefully selected members by Norway's parliament, handles the difficult task of selecting honorees. While the committee's members are usually retired politicians, they can also be from various professional backgrounds.

The criteria for winning the Nobel Peace Prize trace back to Alfred Nobel's will, which outlines that the prize should be awarded to those who have advanced world peace, reduced militarization, and fostered international congresses. Kristian Berg Harpviken, the award committee's secretary, emphasizes the importance of evaluating nominees in the context of current global trends and issues.

With over 338 nominees this year, the selection process involves rigorous scrutiny by a group of permanent advisors. In line with tradition, the final decision is reached by consensus, or by majority vote if a unanimous agreement cannot be achieved. The prestigious ceremony takes place on December 10 in Oslo, commemorating Nobel's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

