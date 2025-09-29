Left Menu

Guinea's Pivotal Presidential Election Post-Coup: A New Era?

Guinea is set to hold its first presidential election on December 28 since the 2021 coup. A new constitution, approved by referendum, allows coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to potentially run. The resource-rich nation, known for its bauxite and iron ore deposits, faces significant political and economic transitions.

  • Guinea

Guinea is gearing up for a significant political milestone with its first presidential election since the 2021 coup, scheduled to take place on December 28. This follows the Supreme Court's validation of a new constitution, which now allows coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to potentially enter the race.

The referendum resulted in institutional changes, extending presidential terms to seven years and establishing a new Senate. Guinea, a nation of considerable international financial importance due to its vast bauxite reserves and untapped iron ore deposits, is poised for potential shifts in its political and economic landscape.

The transition from military to civilian rule echoes recent political developments in West and Central Africa, where several countries have navigated post-coup dynamics with varying approaches. However, opposition groups challenge the reported referendum turnout, arguing it contradicts observations of low voter participation.

