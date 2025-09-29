Kerala's Financial Turmoil Sparks Political Debate
The Congress-led UDF has accused Kerala's Finance Department of mismanagement, leading to a financial crisis. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the state's failure in tax collection and financial strategies. Countering these claims, CPI(M) legislator P Nandakumar defended the government's welfare initiatives and criticized past Congress actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday accused Kerala's Finance Department of poor financial management, citing it as the cause of the state's ongoing economic crisis.
Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the government's tax collection failures, noting a 2.52% drop in state GST growth for 2024-25. He accused the state of restricting project expenses and treasury bill clearances to manage the economy "cunningly."
Meanwhile, CPI(M) legislator P Nandakumar rejected these allegations, defending the state government's commitment to welfare programs and highlighting past treasury issues under Congress rule.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Brews Over Activist's Arrest: CPI(M) Denounces Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
Ladakh Unrest: CPI(M) Calls Out Government's Brutal Repression
Political Tensions Rise: Congress Files Defamation Complaint Against CPI(M) Leader
Arrest of YouTuber Shajahan: A Victory for CPI(M) Leader K J Shine
Acquittal in High-Profile CPI(M) Activist Murder Case Raises Questions on Investigation