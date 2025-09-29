Kerala's Financial Turmoil Sparks Political Debate

The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday accused Kerala's Finance Department of poor financial management, citing it as the cause of the state's ongoing economic crisis.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the government's tax collection failures, noting a 2.52% drop in state GST growth for 2024-25. He accused the state of restricting project expenses and treasury bill clearances to manage the economy "cunningly."

Meanwhile, CPI(M) legislator P Nandakumar rejected these allegations, defending the state government's commitment to welfare programs and highlighting past treasury issues under Congress rule.